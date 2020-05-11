Army & Civil Doctors joint venture save a life

NET News Desk

A 26-year-old male was saved by a team of Doctors from Army and Khandro Drowa Tsangmu district Hospital Tawang on Saturday.

Reportedly, the man accidentally fell down and a 20cm long 16mm calibre iron rod got impaled into his lower abdomen.

A joint venture of District Hospital Tawang and Army Field Hospital at Khirmu immediately swung into action and surgically removed the rod.

The team of doctors includes General Anesthesiologist Dr.(Major) Ranjan Kumar, Surgeon(army Hospital)Lieutenant Colonel Ritesh Sharma, Anesthesiologist in coordination with Dr.Ashish Pao, Anesthesiologist and other Doctors and dedicated staff of Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang and Army Hospital.

The DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama informed that despite the non availability of adequate imaging facility, it was a nightmare to know the extent of damage caused to abdominal viscera, the team took a call to operate as evacuation to any higher centre was hazardous for the safety of the patient.

“The surgery was successful and 20 cm long iron rod of 16mm calibre was removed. This was another example of bonhomie between the Army and the Civil Administration of Tawang in saving a precious life in this remote region during this difficult time of Corona Pandemic. The Venture was possible only because of the kind cooperation from Commanding Officer army Hospital, Colonel Abir Gogoi and Commander of Tawang Brigade,” DMO added.