Arunachal Pradesh: Swab samples collected at ‘Walk in Sample collection Kiosk”

NET News Desk

In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, Arunachal Pradesh has started collecting swab samples at the ‘Walk in Sample collection Kiosk” in Khandro DrowaTsangmu district hospital. It is the first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by the state government to track and trace COVID-19 patients.

In the first batch itself, a total of 86 swab samples was collected in a day from the persons in quarantine facilities on May 10. Dr.Sangey Thinlay DSO(IDSP) alone collected 80 samples at the ‘Walk in Sample collection Kiosk” in Khandro DrowaTsangmu district hospital, and rest 06 samples of the persons in the quarantine facility at Jang were collected by Dr. Rinchin Neema.

District Surveillance officer(IDSP) Dr.Sangey Thinley further informed that till 8th may contract tracing of 3740 people have been done. 1541 tourist who visited Tawang between 6th February 2020 to 22nd March 2020 have been traced and contacted over phone and all are doing well no one till now has been found COVID-19 positive.