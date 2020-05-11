Chinese media claim Mount Everest located in China; faces backlash

Mumeninaz Zaman

The China Global Television Network, or CGTN, China’s state-run media agency recently faced backlash when on its Twitter handle, it claimed that ‘Mount Qomolangma was the world’s highest peak located in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region’. This move by the Chinese media irked the netizens who have started the #backoffchina trend over Twitter where they have been mentioning the Chinese Envoy to Nepal demanding her clarification.

The International media organization on May 2 sharing a picture of sun halo tweeted:

In pictures: An extraordinary sun halo was spotted on May 1 in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, the world’s highest peak located on the China-Nepal border

However, the claim of Beijing’s state-run media agency did not go down well with the netizens, who vent out their anger on social media calling it ‘a fake news’, and that the Mount Everest belongs to Nepal.

World knows where Mt. Everest lies. Why Chinese media reporting false news. Mt. Everest lies on Nepal territory. #backoffchina — बाबु खनाल (@shivakhanal4all) May 10, 2020

Some also tagged Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.

I think @CGTNOfficial is joking.. Delete this post as soon as possible or correct it..#backoffchina do some homework then tweet. https://t.co/BJFEeIGtHf — karan mandal (@mandalk574) May 10, 2020

While others roped in Chinese ambassador to India,

Ccp and xi claiming territory of almost entire asia is part of china's game to scare it's neighbor to say anything against china on corona but idiot xi is unknowingly uniting these countries to stand up against cpp.Ask your daddy XI to backoff #backoffchina — Rajneesh Baranwal (@rajmech_kumar) May 10, 2020

Twitterati’s also took a dig on China for its earlier claim on Arunachal Pradesh as its territory.

We know what you uave been trying to do by infiltrating Arunchal Pradesh. Now China claims Everest.

Sadly all our immediate neighbors can do is claim other territory "their own". #China you have done enough in Tibet #backoffchina — Nausheen_khan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Naushee19338623) May 10, 2020

As published in news reports, experts suggest Nepal and China had signed a border dispute resolution agreement in 1960 according to which it was decided that Mount Everest will be divided, and southern part of it will belong to Nepal and Northern part to Tibet Autonomous Region which China claims as its own.

The current official elevation of Everest is 8,848 m (29,029 ft), recognised by China and Nepal, was established by a 1955 Indian survey and subsequently confirmed by a Chinese survey in 1975. In 1865, Everest was given its official English name by the Royal Geographical Society.

As reported in the Hindustan Times, Professor of Chinese studies at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Srikant Kondapali, said, “It is a not a new thing, China is trying to consolidate its claims on Tibet and Everest.”

“The Everest on the Tibet side is treacherous and very less used by the Chinese side, there is no trace of tourism from that side, as it is very steep and also visa is an issue,” Srikant added.

As per reports, the majority of tourism and expeditions on Mount Everest take place from Nepal, now with help of technology, China is also developing Tibet side of Everest and recent projection by the official website clearly reflects the ambitious plans of China and this move may become a bone of contention between Nepal and China.

Though there are two ways to get to the top of the world’s highest peak, Nepali side (southern) is considered to be the most standard one whose permits are issued by the Government of Nepal.

Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak in the world, has been the main source of income for Nepal. It was first ascended by Sir Edmund Hillary, an American and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, a Nepali, on May 29, 1953.

Mount Everest, also known as ‘Sagarmatha’, in Sanskrit which means “Peak of Heaven”, it is also known as ‘Qomolangma’, a Tibetian name which means “Goddess Mother of the World” or “Goddess of the Valley.”