MLA Moyong visits Quarantine Centers; Distributes fruits and juice

NET News Desk

To assess the quarantine facilities, 38-Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong accompanied by the East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh, Mondal President A.Padunand and others visited Quarantine Centers at Pasighat Outdoor Stadium, Apex Professional University (meant for female) and Tourist lodge on Sunday.

Taking stock of Facility Quarantines (FQ) the MLA noted a detailed presentation from the administration on whether the level of testing in the centers is adequate and inquired about lodging and food facilities during the visit. The MLA distributed fruits and juice to the people who have been quarantined, after returning to Pasighat from outside the state. Moyong appreciated the administration, including all frontline workers for dedicated measures taken against Covid-19 and expressed satisfaction over the preparedness and facilities being provided in the quarantine centers.

DC Singh informed that the inmates are being provided quality food timely by the centralized mid-day-meal kitchen under the supervision of DDSE. She stressed on cleanliness, disinfection, safety and security and comfortable staying of inmates and urged the quarantined people to share their grievances to their respective Quarantine In-charge officer(s) for immediate redressal.