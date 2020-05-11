Nagaland: Muslim Council Dimapur asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

The Muslim Council Dimapur has asked its community members stranded in different parts of the country to stay put wherever they are not to return to Nagaland for at least next two months or till such time the Government declare that the situation as normal.

In an advisory issued by the Council and undersigned by the organization’s Working President Ahidur Rahman, the decision was taken after consultation with the “community elders, responsible Dimapur Masjid Committees and Kohima Jame Masjid Committee and after taking consideration of the situation that might arise after the arrival of the stranded Muslims into Dimapur and Kohima from Assam and other parts of the country after the relaxation given by the MHA for interstate movement.”

It further mentioned that all stranded Muslims not to return to Nagaland at least for the next two months or till the time when the government declares the COVID19 situation as normal. The council said the proposed quarantine centre to be set up by the community in collaboration with the administration stands cancelled, for now.

Citing an Islamic hadith, by Prophet Mohammad which reads, “When you hear a plague is in a land, do not enter it and if the plague breaks out while you are in it, do not leave it,” the council requests the Muslims to abide by this to overcome the COVID19 pandemic.

Expressing sympathy with the members of the community, particularly the students, stranded outside the state, the council said it would try to help them out in any other ways or request the state government to help those in need. The council said most of the stranded Muslims of the state have registered their names with it and the Kohima Jame Masjid Committee recently.

“This decision is taken collectively by the Muslim Community for the greater interest of the community and for the safety and well being of all citizens of Nagaland. Let us all join together to keep Nagaland a safe place without the deadly coronavirus,” the advisory stated.

As per reports, the state government has started the process of registration of its citizens stranded in other parts of the country through a web portal, and it has received over 15,500 applications, said Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha.

One person of Nagaland had tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam. He recovered and was discharged from a hospital there. Nagaland currently has no active case.