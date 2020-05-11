Sikkim facilitates transportation of stranded people

NET News Desk

Following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India with regard to the transportation of stranded labourers, Sikkim’s South District administration has also started facilitating the transportation of the stranded people to their respective home state from today onwards.

As such, the first batch of twenty seven (27)stranded labourers of Bihar who were staying in Kitam, South Sikkim since lockdown and were willing to go back to the native state were sent back home early this morning from Melli Checkpost.

As informed by District Collector South Shri Ragul K, the district administration has deployed two SNT bus to ferry the stranded labourers till Melli Checkpost following the strict guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. A detailed plan is being made after consulting with the concerned state so as to ensure that these people reach home safely. From Melli Check Post, the stranded labourers will proceed to Bihar in two other buses arranged from Siliguri. They will enter Bihar via Kishanganj and will be dropped at Khagaria district. /IPR Sikkim