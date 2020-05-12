Arunachal Doc comes up with a unique way to maintain social distancing

NET News Desk

As the world grapples with COVID19, the only way to move forward is maintaining certain protocols in terms of health and hygiene. Likewise maintaining social distancing has been termed as an integral step in the fight against the deadly virus. However, not being habitual to such norms people often tend to break the rules.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are also making an effort to practice as well as impart the importance of social distancing. One such soul is Dr Jumge Padu of West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Padu a medical officer at Yomcha primary health centre has come up with an innovative step to enforce people to maintain social distancing.

With certain relaxations in the state, the Aalo branch of State Bank of India remains abuzz with people, who defy the social distancing norms. Hence to enforce the public to maintain the same Dr Padu has erected some 53 umbrella sheds in front of the Bank. The long queues in front of the bank and the harsh weather creates chaos in the area. The umbrellas are strategically placed, so as to maintain distance. While it also serves the purpose of social distancing, it also provides the people with a shed to relax, in the harsh weather.

Dr Padu who has been working from the frontline has been supported by the Kibom Old Age Welfare Society (KOAWS), a local NGO and M/S International Diagnostic Centre, a pharmacy in Aalo town to carry out this initiative.