Hotel Rajkamal and it’s adjoining areas in Fancy Bazar declared containment zone

NET News Desk

In view of the COVID-19 positive case which was detected on Monday at Hotel Rajkamal in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, the hotel itself and the areas encircling the hotel have been declared as containment zone until further orders by the district administration.

In an order issued by the DC it has been mentioned that the decision was taken in the interest of the maintenance of pubic hygiene and to prevent the further spread of the disease in the said area. The area encircling Hotel Rajkamal has been declared as a Containment Zone and the Circle Officer of Guwahati Revenue Circle has been directed to seal the area immediately.

Any entry and exit into the notified containment zone is barred till the area is declared safe as per guidelines put forth by the Ministry of Health ad Family Welfare of the Government.

Any movement of any unauthorized individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited. Additionally, all the directions regarding maintenance of social distancing shall be strictly enforced in the area.

The order, made under the regulation- “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020” has been called into effect from 10:00 am of May 12 until “further orders”. Moreover, the violation of the order will attract action under the provisions of “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020”, “The Disaster Management Act – 2005”, The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other relevant laws of the nation.

As mentioned in the order the boundary of the containment zones will include M G road in the North, Tarun Ram Phookan Road in the South, SRCB Road in the East and M.S. Road in the West.

Pursuant to this activity at the Guwahati Municipal Complex Market Complex that falls within the containment zone area, has also been prohibited until further orders. Unauthorized entry and exit into the market complex has also been barred until further orders. Violation of this order shall also be met with action by the district administration.