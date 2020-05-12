Tezpur University develops Aerosol Box for health workers

In order to help the health-workers/medical staff fighting against COVID-19, Tezpur University has developed low-cost, relatively light-weight aerosol box for health-workers currently handling COVID-19 patients. The boxes have been fabricated manually at the central workshop facility of the University. The approximate cost involved for the fabrication of each box is rupees one thousand only. The boxes have been given for free to those hospitals that are currently dealing with COVID-19 patients in the states and elsewhere. Already, the University has dispatched the first batch of boxes to Tezpur Medical College& Hospitals (TMCH) and Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof. Pabitra Nath of the department of Physics, Tezpur University has taken the initiative to develop the aerosol boxes. The other members of the team comprises of Khargeswar Rangpi, Dhruba Deka, Palash Rabha, Sasthendra Kumar Nath, Bhaskar Baruah, Dr. Ratan Boruah and Dipak Gogoi of the University. Prof Manabendra Mandal and Dr Nima D Namsa from Molecular Biology & Biotechnology dept of the University has extended support through providing required chemicals in sanitizing.

It is worth mentioning that the University has already provided 3D & manually printed face shields to TMCH, Gauhati Medical College,Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Goalpara Civil Hospital, Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, Tezpur Mission Hospital etc.The employees of the University has voluntarily donated one day’s salary to PMcare fund. In addition to these efforts, the employees of the University have also distributed food packets to nearby villages, viz. Amolapam, Napam, domestic helper to TU families, Sulab personnel (people engaged in sanitation work) working during the lockdown in campus and some were distributed to “Naba Pravat Orphanage” at Ketekibari, Tezpur.