The pandemic has exposed many loopholes in the health system: Khandu

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday had a meeting with Arunachal Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) to discuss on evolving better strategies to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting discussed on procuring diagnostic machines such as TrueNat to enable for carrying out a faster and effective way of testing. It recommended for rapid antibody tests as the main tool for mass screening and surveillance as interstate travellers are bound to increase in coming days. The meeting considered that use of cheaper, cost-effective and quick, rapid antibody test being viable to be installed in districts since it also involved less manpower.

The meeting also pitched for a robust health policy in the state that would give more teeth in the fight against the virus and for better health services. Observing that the pandemic has exposed many loopholes in the health system, it also discussed for a separate cadre for the health sector for an improved health environment.

The meeting further observed that home quarantine is not being properly adhered to and called for compulsory 14 days quarantine in government or paid quarantine facilities. It mentioned that even after testing of negative, the interstate returnees must strictly follow quarantine protocols.

Following this, Khandu requested PM Narendra Modi in the video conferencing held on Monday with Chief Ministers from different states for support in procuring ICMR approved TrueNat, a mini PCR machine for the state.