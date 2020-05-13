Assam detects 15 more COVID19 positive case

NET Web Desk

After a positive case was detected in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area on May 11, 15 more people were on Wednesday detected as COVID-19 positive.

Confirming this the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all the positive cases are related to the patient (Mungru Sahani), who was staying at Hotel Rajkamal tested positive in the Fancy Bazar area of the city. The minister further informed that all the patients have been put into quarantine and urged the public not to panic.

Alert ~ 15 persons are tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. All are related to patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested + recently. All under quarantine and please dont panic. ↗️Total cases 79

↗️Discharged 39

↗️Active cases 37 Update 7.10 pm/May 13#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 13, 2020

On May 12 Hotel Rajkamal and the areas encircling the hotel have been declared as containment zone until further orders by the district administration to prevent the further spread of the disease in the said area.

With this, the total cases in Assam stand at 79 with 37 active cases, while a total of 39 cases have been cured.

Sarma later visited the Rajkamal Hotel, and the potato storage facility in Fancy Bazaar where Mangru used to work, to ensure safe transit of 11 new COVID19 patients. Four other patients were evacuated from other parts of the city. They have all been taken to MMCH, where they will be undergoing treatment and remain in quarantine.