High level committee takes stock of preparedness at Ruksin; 27000 Thermal screened at Ruksin

As per the direction of the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu in order to defeat coronavirus, a high level committee comprising Loksabha MP Tapir Gao, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, DC Dr. Kinny Singh, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, ADC Ruksin Kabit Apang and others visited the Arunachal-Assam border at Ruksin on May 12 and reviewed the steps taken to deal with Covid-19.

Appreciating the district administration, police administration and health department, MP Gao and MLAs Ering and Moyong stressed for constant vigilance adding that Ruksin was vulnerable as it is the gateway of many districts like Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley etc. Proper checking, disinfection and sanitization were essential for every vehicle and person. The trio lauded the efforts of all stakeholders including administration officials, police, doctors, nurses, paramedics and cleanliness workers for their dedicated services and appealed the people of Arunachal Pradesh to follow SOPs framed by the government to deal with coronavirus. The team also inspected fogging disinfection and sanitization system, Swab collection and quarantine centers set up by the district administration at Ruksin and nearby Sille-Oyan areas.

Meanwhile, Ruksin Screen Incharge, Dr. Kadum Jonnom informed that after imposition of the 2nd lockdown, more than 27,000 persons have been screened before they were allowed to go ahead and 851 samples was collected and more than 800 persons had recommended for facilities quarantine and home quarantine but there is not a single case of corona virus positive reported. On the other hand, the DC office source informed that till May 12 (3 pm) altogether 113 persons have been released from quarantine.