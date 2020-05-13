Nagaland govt to pay Rs.10,000 to stranded citizens who decides to stay back wherever they are

NET News Desk

The Nagaland State Government has decided to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 to the stranded citizens of the state, presently staying outside, who opt to stay back where they are at present.

This came after the announcement of resumption of train services by the Central Government, which would affect the initial preparedness of the state owing to its limited quarantine facilities and other resources.

In a press release issued by the Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Tuesday said that the Government of Nagaland has been working to bring back the stranded people in a staggered manner keeping in view of the limited infrastructure for quarantine and other resources. However, the announcement made by the central government on May 11, on special train services from Delhi and other major cities has affected the plans of the state which has “thrown these plans out of gear” and the State Government is now working on a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) so that the required quarantine and other protocols are put into place before the arrival of the stranded and distressed citizens into the State.

Many bodies (civil societies, tribal hohos and NGOs) in the state had appealed to stranded citizens not to come back at this juncture unless it is unavoidable. The Chief Secretary further admitted that returning of these stranded citizens would be a matter of great concern and challenge for the State, which had fortunately remained COVID-19-free so far.

The State Government also said that they were prioritising the return of “stranded senior citizens and patients who had gone for medical treatment, distressed persons and those facing difficulties for repatriation to the state”.

A sum of Rs. 10, 000 will be given to those citizens who choose to stay put wherever they are at present. The statement also added that the government had put systems in place to “check fraudulent claims and punish dishonest opportunists”.

As per local reports, till date, the government has disbursed Rs 7.57 crore into bank accounts of 19,464 individuals – 14,357 working people, 4,933 students and 175 patients – stuck at various places of India due to the lockdown as relief. This was stated by principal secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha. He said 6,532 persons were screened on Tuesday and 86 persons are under facility quarantine.