NEHUTA appeals VC to Deposit Annual Grant to PM CARES and to shun arbitrary action

In a press release issued by NEHUTA, it said that to stand with the nation and the needy in this hour of grave crisis arising from COVID, the NEHUTA appeals to Prof. S.K. Srivastava, the incumbent Vice-Chancellor of the pending annual grant of NEHUTA amounting to 3 Lakhs be deposited to PM CARES. This is in addition to one day salary of teachers of NEHU from the month of April to be deposited to PM CARES fund.

“It is regrettable that the Vice-Chancellor, despite our repeated writings to stand with NEHUTA and the nation by at least depositing available grant money has not yet informed us of any positive action from his side towards the humanitarian cause of COVID. During this crisis hour, in an absolutely irregular, unstatutory and illegal manner, the Vice-Chancellor, at the fag end of his tenure, removed Heads of two academic Departments. Further, when the Prime Minster of India sought a few weeks from countrymen and the NEHUTA could not conduct its constitutional and statutory annual election during the lockdown period, the Vice-Chancellor took umbrage of expiry of the terms of office of the elected teachers’ body to arbitrarily rescind NEHUTA’s statutory right to communicate with him on behalf of teachers. During national crisis and lockdown, such an arbitrary behaviour establishes malafide and illegal act of the Vice- Chancellor to gag the watchdog teachers’ association formed under an act of parliament so that teachers cannot raise voice against his whimsical, arbitrary and anti-academic activities carried with impunity almost on a daily basis,” the release said.

The press release undersigned by the President and General Secretary of NEHUTA also highlighted instances of manipulation of minutes of academic council and the executive council of the university. “By throwing basic norms to the wind, the institutional functioning of the premier university is destroyed brick by brick by the incumbent Vice- Chancellor,” it said.

The release further claimed that NEHUTA kept raising these unstatutory and potentially corrupt acts of the vice-chancellor in every sphere of the university in total disregard of any sane advice and voice, he found NEHUTA to be a hurdle. He did not release two years of an earmarked annual grant of NEHUTA to stop it from functioning, but now playing politics in not depositing it to PM Cares, which is in the larger good of the nation.

The release also mentioned that the VC’s insistence on mandatory online classes perpetuated digital divide and deprived student from the hilly region from getting equal opportunity of learning, but when the matter is raised by right thinking academic, he turned vindictive and illegally removed them.

Claiming that the VC illegally attempted to remove NEHUTA from his unstatutory ways of functioning and denial of funds to national PM Cares, despite several requests, NEHUTA demands a full enquiry into all the unstatutory administrative, financial and academic acts that damaged the university beyond repair and have created major subversions in the normal functioning of the university over last four and half years that needs to be looked into by authorities in the interest of saving higher education in Meghalaya and Northeast India.

