Indian Army is considering a proposal to allow civilians to join army for a tenure of three years

NET Web Desk

In a major move, the Indian Army is considering to allow civilians, including young working professionals to join the force for a three-year tenure as officers and in other ranks for a variety of roles including front-line fighters.

As per reports, a proposal is being discussed under which common citizens would be allowed a three year ‘Tour of Duty’ in the force to serve the nation.

The Economic Times reported that this initiative will be part of a model called “Tour of Duty” (ToD) and will first be implemented on a trial basis. The idea came up after the Army officers addressed the youth from various colleges in the country, where they came across the feeling that the youths wanted to experience the army life but not as a career, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Wednesday (13 May). “Taking a cue from this, this idea was born of why not give them an opportunity to serve for two to three years,” General Naravane was quoted as saying.

“We will benefit by getting younger manpower and the society will benefit by getting people who are disciplined and have imbibed the ethos of the army,” he added.

This proposal is an effort by the Indian Army to attract the best talent of the country into its fold. At present, the shortest tenure as one can do with the force is of 10 years under the Short Service Commission. Earlier it started with a minimum of five years tenure, which has now been extended to 10 years.

According to sources, the Short Service Commission is also under review by the top brass of the force to make it more attractive for the youth.

Reports, further say that the Indian Army has been facing a shortage of officers for many years now and wants to do away with it at the earliest.