Sikkim CM stresses on self-sustenance; to promote local commodities and services

NET News Desk

Pursuant to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move towards being self-sustenance (Athmanirbhar) the Sikkim government will be promoting local commodities and services and make Sikkim a self-sustaining state.

In a high level meeting held today at Samman Bhawan, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang discussed various issues faced by the state at the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.

Asserting that the pandemic has derailed normal life and also affected the economy of the state and nation, the CM assured that contingency plans are in-store and the state government have set up an Economic Revival Committee to examine and work out strategies to revive the economy under the Chairmanship of Sonam Venchungpa, MLA (Martam-Rumtek).

Tamang further added, “As announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to move towards being self-sustenance (Athmanirbhar) we will be promoting local commodities and services and I urge our youths to take advantage of this opportunity and make Sikkim a self-sustaining state.”

The state government has been churning out plans to bring back its stranded citizens from various parts of the country in a systematic manner without creating much hassle for both the citizens and frontline workers.

“I have been monitoring the situation at a personal level and we will come up with a solution. As announced earlier, the state will look into running special trains from Bengaluru and New Delhi and those people in the nearby areas can travel to these states and board the train,” Tamang said.

The CM also expressed his gratitude towards the front-line warriors and Sikkimese people for their contribution towards keeping the state COVID-19 free. “It is our combined effort that has made us successful and an example for the world. I hope all of us will continue with their efforts and if possible try further as the real challenge lies ahead,” Tamang said.

The State Government has decided to allow certain relaxations under which shops will be allowed to operate from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. Inter-district transport will be allowed for both taxis and private vehicles duly following the Odd and Even method. However, all health protocols has to be strictly followed by everyone.