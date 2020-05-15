18 point plan to hold China accountable for COVID-19 unveiled by US Senator; includes India in the plan

From enhancing military ties with India, to holding the Chinese government accountable for its “cover-ups” that ultimately led to the global outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, a top US Senator has unveiled an 18-point plan.

As reported in the Hindustan Times, the prominent suggestions are moving the manufacturing chain from China and deepening military-strategic ties India, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Ever since the outbreak, the US-China relations have only deteriorated. Senator Thom Tillis, presenting his detailed, 18-point plan on May 14 accused that the Chinese regime locks up its own citizens in labour camps, and steals America’s technology and jobs, and threatens the sovereignty of their allies.

The plan seeks to create a Pacific Deterrence Initiative and immediately approve the military’s request for USD 20 billion in funding. It also calls for deepening military ties with regional allies and expands equipment sales to India, Taiwan and Vietnam.

It further encouraged Japan to rebuild its military and offer Japan and South Korea sales of offensive military equipment.

“Move manufacturing back to the US from China and gradually eliminate our supply chain dependency on China. Stop China from stealing our technology and provide incentives to American companies to regain our technological advantage. Strengthen cybersecurity against Chinese hacks and sabotage,” the plan stated.

“Prevent American taxpayer money from being used by the Chinese government to pay off their debt. Implement the US ban on (Chinese technology company) Huawei and coordinate with our allies to implement similar bans,” it added.

The plan further said China should be sanctioned for their atrocious human rights record.

Senator Tillis’ plan also urges the Trump Administration to formally request the International Olympic Committee to withdraw the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing.

Urging the government to investigate the Chinese government’s cover-up of the spread of Covid-19, the plan also seeks to investigate America’s reliance on China’s supply chains and threats to public safety and national security.

“Ensure the independence of the WHO through investigations and reform. Expose and counter China’s predatory debt-trap diplomacy targeting developing countries. Increase intelligence sharing on potential pandemics and lead the creation of a watchdog organization to monitor foreign governments’ handling of deadly viruses,” Tillis said in his suggestions.