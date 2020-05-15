Manipur CM hands over emergency working capital to 41 MSMEs of the State

NET Web Desk

Manipur CM N Biren Singh handed over emergency working capital to 41 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of the state today

The working capital was handed over to the enterprises under the PM’s Special Economic & Comprehensive Package of 20 lakh crore- equivalent to 10 percent of India’s GDP, in response to the various challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic

“Under Hon’ble PM’s Special Economic & Comprehensive Package of 20 lakh crore- equivalent to 10 pc of India’s GDP, in response to the various challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, State Government today provided emergency working capital to 41 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of the State in a simple function held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today. The assistance was provided in coordination with the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank to enable the MSMEs to resume their normal functioning, said Singh.

The Minister further thanked the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for announcing the Atma Nirbhar package that will help farmers, labourers, middle class, tribals, MSME & several others to become self-reliant & empowered.