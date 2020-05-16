Myanmar hands over 22 militants from Northeast to India

NET News Desk

In an operation led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a total of 22 militants from North East India, including top UNLF and NDFB commanders were handed over to India on May 15.

This was the first of its kind move by the Myanmar Army who reportedly handed over at least 22 militants of north-eastern armed groups to India. These militants who hail mostly from Assam and Manipur were brought by a special flight and handed over to police forces in Manipur and Assam where they are wanted.

As quoted in the Hindustan Times, “This is the first time that the Myanmar government has acted on India’s request to hand over leaders of the northeast insurgent groups,” a senior national security planner said about the operation driven by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. This is seen as a result of increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two countries from both sides.

Reports further say among those deported by Myanmar are some senior and long-wanted Indian insurgent leaders such as NDFB (S) self-styled home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro).

12 of the 22 insurgents are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur: UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL and PLA. The remaining 10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.