Reopening process has to be carefully planned: DA

With the reopening of the train and bus services, a lot of people from different parts of the country are pouring into the state, however, the East Siang district administration has adopted stern measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“All measures and strategies are being adopted to contain Covid-19 by the East Siang district administration. Though no coronavirus positive case is reported in the district till date but after the opening of train and bus services, a huge number of stranded persons have started to return to East Siang District from outside. Hence, there are chances to cross the porous interstate (Assam-Arunachal) border, particularly at Ruksin by infected persons, however, the temporary gates at various locations in between Ruksin and Pasighat are armed with police and volunteers to check the trespassers,” stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq) Tatdo Borang while chairing a coordination meeting on May 14 with the CBOs, NGOs and SUs in the DC’s conference hall.

Borang while appreciating all the frontline workers and CBOs NGOs and Students Unions for effectively implementing lockdown 3.0 opined that diverse socio-economic conditions of the district comes with its own set of challenges and post lockdown strategies needs to be adopted to keep the district coronavirus free.

Attending the meeting, AAPSU General Secretary Tobom Dai said that time to time coordination meeting with stakeholders and CBOs, Students Unions, Women organizations who are coordinating with district administration in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was a welcome step.

ABK Covid-19 Taskforce member (East Siang Unit) Daniel Gao suggested the checking at interstate boundaries should be beefed up. Commodities should be set up including the sector/village members. List of home quarantines should be informed to all village/sector level authorities prior to their arrival to their homes. All essential commodities brought to the district should not be allowed for direct sale to the market. According to another member Kalen Komut, more campaigns should be conducted to advocate responsible practices like cleaning hands, physical distancing from other people, staying home etc through media. The home quarantined person should be properly checked at block, village and sector level by the local people in collaboration with the district administration.

ABK (WW) President Oti Sitang Eko called for a complete ban of transportation of vegetables from Assam and asked to regulate interstate check gates properly by DA and police. WASE President Yamik Darang extended thanks to the administration for convening the meeting and assured to extend wholehearted supports to the administration.

Among others, EAC (Jud) Kamin Darang, DSP T. Tatak, OC AtanTaki, ABSU President and General Secretary Oni Dai and Siang Moyong, AESDSU President and General Secretary OyinYosung and Tonong Darang, BBYK President and General Secretary TagonTasung and Manning Moyong and ABKYWES General Secretary Austeem Muang were also present. They submitted a six points joint memorandum to the chairman Borang.

ADC Borang stated that everyone needs to think about the future. “We need an exit strategy or post-shutdown plan that protects our well being. The pandemic’s impact on the global economy is already being felt. Some of us can work from home, but all do not have that option. So in the weeks ahead, it’s important to consider ‘reopening’ key sectors of the economy with strict physical distancing, hygiene norms and other controls in place. Reopening process has to be carefully planned and even more carefully executed,” the ADC added. He called for teamwork and assured that all possible measures would be taken up on priorities to protect precious human life and livelihood.