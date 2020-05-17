Arunachal Dy CM reviews meeting with Tax & Excise and Planning & Investment Departments

NET News Desk

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein took a review meeting with the senior officers of Tax & Excise and Planning & Investment Departments regarding the implementation of recent Government Notification on levy of Cess of 25% on MRP of all Alcoholic Beverages in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Mein urged the Departments to adopt modalities of ‘ease of doing businesses’ and to follow, easy to administer and convenient ways for the wholesalers/retailers. He also pressed for the adoption of techno-driven system to make it less cumbersome and to check the pilferage of revenue so that it would not affect the revenue earning of the State. He also urged the department to properly educate the public about the recent notifications of the Government in this regard.

Commissioner (Planning & Investment), P S Lokhande informed that the efforts are on make the digital collection of Cess online by August 15 next. He also informed that the department is continuously monitoring the implementation of the recent Government Notification on the levy of Cess of 25% on MRP of all alcoholic beverages in the State.

Secretary (Tax & Excise), Anirudh Singh while briefing the Deputy Chief Minister on the recent order of the Department apprised that the levy of said Cess by the Department is being implemented in an efficient and effective manner. He said that the Retailers may display the recent notification of the Govt in front of their Retail Shops to educate the customers. He further clarified that the batch number is not mandatory in the ‘Transport Permit’ but it should be recorded in the invoice issued by the Wholesaler to the Retailer. He also informed that for the convenient of the Retailers, options of advance payment of Cess amount have been given to them, which could be adjusted as per Transport Permit (s). Advance payment details shall be maintained in a ledger by the Assistant Commissioners/Superintendents in this regard and the Transport Permit(s) may be continued to be issued till the advance Cess amount deposited by a Retailer is exhausted. An order vide No. 193/2020-2021 Dated Itanagar, 15th May 2020 have already been issued in this regard, he informed. He also informed that the ground realities are being monitored on a daily basis and accordingly the department would work out the modalities in coming days, if necessary.

Among others, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary (Planning & Investment) and Kanki Darang, Commissioner (Tax & Excise) were also present in the meeting.