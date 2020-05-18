Assam to provide job cards to returnee migrants

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday held a meeting at Brahmaputra State Guest House to discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state’s people returning from outside.

The Chief Minister directed the Panchayat & Rural Development department to allot job cards to the returning migrant workers and provide them works under MGNREGA at the earliest.

He also directed the Skill Development Department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills. He issued instructions to identify skills of the returning labourers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

Sonowal also directed the Industries Department to prepare district wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He instructed the Finance Department to discuss with the banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, P&RD Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami, Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister Santanu Bharali along with top officials of various departments were present in the meeting.