Tawang MLA holds review meeting with officials on COVID 19

NET News Desk

As the Centre declared the lockdown 4.0, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi today hold a review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness with the Army, Paramilitary forces, BRO and NGOs of Tawang in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

The meeting was attended by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, Commander Tawang Brigade and officers from SSB, ITBP, BRO, representatives of various NGOs and public leaders.

Appreciating the efforts of all frontliners, the MLA said that those people coming from outside should be strictly monitored and kept in quarantine facilities and those who are sent to home quarantine.

“The Gaon Burahs, ASHAs, and Aanganwadi workers are to be mobilized for strictly monitoring those in home quarantines. The guidelines issued by MHA for lockdown 4.0 is to be followed strictly without any dilution, and issue of passes for emergency movement by commanders should continue. If there is any problem for those economically weak to follow the home quarantine guidelines at home, they can be managed by NGOs, and if needed we assure them of all help they need, but at the same time it is the responsibility of every villager and parents to comply with instructions to keep everyone safe from infection,” said Tashi.

The MLA further added that Quarantine facilities in Tawang are amongst the best and he conveyed his gratitude to the district administration for such arrangements. He also conveyed his thankfulness to hoteliers for providing accommodation at a very cheap rate. Tashi also appreciated Army authority for jointly working with the civil administration in medical emergencies and requested to continue the same spirit.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok said that the guidelines issued by the government are strictly enforced, but govt officials may not be available all the time to remind, so everyone must contribute as corona warrior, “We have kept everyone coming from other states in strict quarantine facilities irrespective of status. Our efforts till so far to contain COVID-19 will fail if a single positive case infects others in our district. I appeal everyone to download Aarogya Setu application and use it,” said Phuntsok.

Participating in the discussion, Commander Tawang Brigade, Brig VK Jagtap said that Indian army is taking all precautions to make sure that, not a single soldier is infected with Covid-19. The soldiers are screened at various locations before making an entry to Tawang. He further added that even the fresh vegetable supplies are also thoroughly sanitized with salt water and then distributed to the units. Brigadier Jagtap assured his full cooperation to civil administration in any matter.

The officers from SSB, ITBP, and representatives of Various NGOs also shared their views and ideas for combating COVID-19.