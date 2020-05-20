PCI seeks report on online threats to Arunachal journalist

NET News Desk

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday sought a report from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief regarding the online threats received by Tongam Rina, Associate Editor of the Arunachal Times.

Expressing concern over the threat of physical violence, in several online posts, the PCI in its statements wrote, “While taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, a Report on Facts of the case has been called for from the Chief Secretary & The Director General Police, Arunachal Pradesh.”

As per reports Rina was threatened for her article captioned ‘Wildlife hunting on spike, says forest officials’ in the 19th April edition where she reported about the alleged rising instances of wildlife hunting in the state during the lockdown.

It needs to be mentioned here that in July 2012, Rina survived an assassination when unidentified gunmen had shot her outside her office in Itanagar. Even after eight years of the incident, justice has not been delivered to Rina.

According to local reports, The Arunachal Press Club, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association had also expressed concern over the plethora of online attacks that a senior member of the press has been subjected to for her unbiased reporting.

The Indian Journalist Union had also expressed profound concern over the trolling of Rina, and joined its colleagues in Arunachal in demanding legal action against the online abusers at the earliest.