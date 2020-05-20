RGU to be set up as Centre of sports science education & research

NET News Desk

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) has selected the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in sports science education and research for conducting MSc and PhD programmes in sports sciences. The initiative has been taken under the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) scheme.

As per reports the centre would be conducting eight M.Sc. and PhD programmes besides collaborative research in the area of sports sciences. It will also conduct courses for sports anthropology, sports biochemistry, sports biomechanics and performance analysis, sports nutrition, sports physiology, sports psychology, sports training method/fitness management and sports physiotherapy. Apart from that six months’ certificate courses and collaborative research in the area of sports sciences will also be conducted.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports would provide Rs 3.5 crore per post-graduate programme to cover the expenditure for 3 years after which the grantee institution has to be self-reliant to continue the scheme.

The under secretary to the union ministry Subhabrata Karmakar in a letter written to RGU vice chancellor, it has been mentioned that, “The universities granted for such centre will be required to sign an MoU with SAI/NCSSR to support high performance sportspersons preparing for national and international competitions and other SAI schemes and should work more closely with national and state sports organization.”

The letter further said “all the identified universities should make a consortium and work jointly for research, curriculum development and scientific support service to be provided to the sportspersons.” Foreign universities can also be involved in the curriculum development, which should be relevant to present need for developing human resources in sports science required for the improvement of sports performance, it added.

As per the letter the centre is expected to trigger on research and development activities in applied areas of sports sciences and will show a significant improvement in standard of research in sports sciences.