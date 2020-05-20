Sikkim: ‘Terrace Farming in the urban areas crucial to remain self-reliant’, states Agriculture Minister

NET News Desk

Agriculture Minister L. N. Sharma chaired an interactive program on the importance of Terrace Farming, organized by the Agriculture, Horticulture and KVK, West Sikkim held at Chumbung Secondary School, Chumbung.

Sharma mentioned that the during these perilous times of COVID pandemic the only thing which has kept the state safe is the cooperative discipline of the public which was seen during the lockdown period. He said that the state of Sikkim has had no cases due to the collective efforts of the administration and also the general public. The minister informed that the state needs to be self-reliant in order to survive these pandemic which all have realized and hence the Government is working to great lengths in making this a success via various policies, schemes and incentives targeted to fulfill the gaps of the farming community in creating surplus produces in the state.

On ‘Terrace farming’ the minister said that it would be useful for all who have buildings with open terrace and how this facilities could be used by the individual residing in urban environment to become self-reliant and sufficient in terms of growing their own crops and consuming themselves. He mentioned that the state of Sikkim needs to understand the concept of Terrace Farming and practice themselves while foreseeing the future. He also informed that since food is the basic necessity one has to understand the role played by the farming community whilst encouraging them. He also mentioned that the farmers need to understand that the Government is ever ready to help them.

The Hon’ble Minister was accompanied by the Area MLA Soreng-Chakung, Aditya Golay (Tamang); Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to HCM; R. Telang, Principal Secretary (Agriculture Department) along with District HoDs of Agriculture, Horticulture, AH&VS, KVK, Fisheries and other departments.

MLA Soreng Chakung in his brief address mentioned that the youths need to look at agriculture with a different perspective and learn the modern technologies to become sustainable. He also mentioned that various products of the farms can be sold strategically if they can explore modern avenues to market them. He also thanked the farmers for their services during the pandemic and urged them to continue investing their labor in the fields so as to support the state via their products.

Political Secretary to CM also added that the state under the guidance of CM has been giving priority to the rural sector, hence the farming community should seize the opportunity, work harder and create avenues for themselves wherein the state government would support them in every aspect.

Principal Secretary, mentioned that the state has been able to sell vegetables worth lakhs during the lockdown period, which has been possible only due to the involvement and participation of the farmers. The mindset of the public needs to change in order to achieve greater things and this would only be possible if they allow themselves to think out of the box. He also spoke on the plan and scheme of introducing organic seed production by identifying villages suited for the particular crop and making them seed village so that those seeds could be used by farmers providing them economic stability.

During the interaction program the Minister along with the distinguished guests distributed Power Tillers and HDP pipes by Agriculture Department; 1000L Poly Tanks and HDP pipes by Horticulture Department; Chaff Cutter and Backyard Poultry

Source: IPR