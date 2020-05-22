Aspiring Chartered Accountants Gear Up To Launch Industry-First JJTax App

First-of-its-kind mobile app that brings tax and related services on your fingertips

Founded by aspiring CAs, mentored by CEO of leading CA firm in Gurgaon

22 May, 2020, Gurgaon

JJTax is an industry-first Tax App, that would be launched on May 26, 2020 by Co-founders Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, who are young CA aspirants working with a leading CA firm in Gurgaon. In today’s era of instant gratification, those confounded by the concepts of taxation can heave a sigh of relief as this chat-based platform offers real-time solutions from tax experts for all your queries.

Mehak and Leesha are all set to bring a simple idea to life, under the mentorship of CA J. Jambukeswaran, CEO of JJ Associates where they are currently undergoing training and who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of taxation, audit, accounts, investment advisory and related financial matters.

Mehak Malik – Co-Founder, JJTax App, said, “Our core focus is on simplifying, streamlining and offering convenient tax solutions to all individuals, the motto being “Done Fast Done Right.”

The initial launch date for the App was pushed due to the lockdown arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the JJTax team believes in turning this challenge into an opportunity by mitigating the need for in-person appointments with tax experts, and offering digital solutions instead.

When asked about future plans for the App, Leesha Arya said, “We want to release the app in different international languages to serve foreign industries and entrepreneurs looking to setup their business in India.

The next phase of development in the app will also introduce digital voice assistants, along with a host of online tax-related classes and subjects.

About JJTax

JJTax is an upcoming chat-based app that will be launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app

To know more, please visit https://www.jjfintax.com/