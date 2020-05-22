KKR TO INVEST ₹ 11,367 CRORE IN JIO PLATFORMS

Reliance Industries Limited (“Reliance Industries”) and Jio Platforms Limited (“Jio Platforms”), India’s leading digital services platform, announced today that KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am delighted to welcome KKR, one of the world’s most respected financial investors, as a valued partner in our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. KKR shares our ambitious goal of building a premier Digital Society in India. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We are looking forward to leveraging KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio.”

Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR, said, “Few companies have the potential to

transform a country’s digital ecosystem in the way that Jio Platforms is doing in India, and potentially worldwide. Jio Platforms is a true homegrown next generation technology leader in India that is unmatched in its ability to deliver technology solutions and services to a country that is experiencing a digital revolution. We are investing behind Jio Platforms’ impressive momentum, world-class innovation and strong leadership team, and we view this landmark investment as a strong indicator of KKR’s commitment to supporting leading technology companies in India and Asia Pacific.”

KKR is making the investment from its Asia private equity and growth technology funds.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries, and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsel. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as financial

advisor to KKR. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to KKR.

Here are the key things about the deal:

1. KKR to invest ₹ 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

2. This investment of 11, 367 Crore will be for a 2.32% equity stake

3. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia.

4. Jio Platforms has raised ₹ 78,562 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic and KKR in one month.

5. Investments by leading global growth investors to help enable Jio to scale its ecosystem towards building a Digital Society in India

6. This investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next generation software product and platform company.

7. This is also an endorsement of Jio’s tech capabilities and the potential of the business model in this Covid-19 world and beyond.

8. This reemphasises Jio’s continuing attraction among global investors for its deep understanding of the Indian markets, the rapid digitisation opportunity post-Covid and its capabilities to bring cutting-edge technologies and tools such as AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Big data into play for all Indians.

9. Diverse marquee investors are becoming long-term shareholders of JPL because of a unique set of technologies and platforms under one entity. There are no similar opportunities available anywhere else globally. And it is an endorsement of the quality of the management