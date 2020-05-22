Manipur govt decides to open two dedicated Quarantine Centres for stranded transgenders

The Manipur State government has decided to open two dedicated Quarantine Centres for stranded transgenders who have come to the State recently from other States.

State Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also tweeted in this regard. In a tweet he wrote, “Transgender quarantine centre opened at Government Ideal Blind School, Takyelpat is now ready to receive stranded Transgenders coming from other states.”

Transgender Quarantine Centre opened at Government Ideal Blind School, Takyelpat is now ready to receive stranded Transgenders coming from other states.⁦@COVIDNewsByMIB⁩ pic.twitter.com/VunYeFbyFQ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 21, 2020

A press note issued by Directorate of Social Welfare Manipur said, the department has come to know that transgenders are facing some inconvenience when they are accommodated in the Institutional Community Quarantine Centres together with either male or female inmates. Therefore, a current Institutional Quarantine Centre located in Imphal East district will be reserved to quarantine those coming from Red Zone. While a centre located in Imphal West district will be reserved for those coming from Green Zone.

“It was considered prudent to open separate quarantine centre for the transgender was to ensure emotional security to the persons belonging to the third gender during the current pandemic,” the press note said.

It is expected that a total of 40 transgenders may require separate quarantine facility. The centre at Imphal West district have capacity of 24 inmates while remaining persons could be accommodated in the another centre. However, the capacity will be enhanced as per the requirement from time to time.

The department has also appointed official to look after these centres.