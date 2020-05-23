First wave of flood hits Assam

NET News Desk

As the world grapples with the pandemic, Assam witnessed the first wave of annual floods in the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 630 people from villages in Barpeta District of Lower Assam has been affected. The authority further stated that over the last 24 hours Jia Bharali river is flowing above the danger level in the last 24 hours.

As per reports on Friday morning, a portion of the PWD road near Kampur area in Assam’s Nagaon district was washed away by flood waters of the Borpani river.

After cyclone Amphan hit the states of West Bengal and Odisha, Assam has been experiencing incessant rainfall. Many rivers in the state are overflowing.

It needs to be mentioned here, that amid the pandemic the state government has been preparing the state for the forthcoming rainy season which would bring floods and landslides.

However, repairing and construction work of embankments had been a little delayed due to lockdown forced by COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Earlier this month Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, inspected the under construction 48 km road-cum-embankment along Puthimari river at Athgaon, Kamrup and directed officials to complete it fast.