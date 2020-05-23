Meghalaya CM reopens Bethany hospital for services

NET Web Desk

Bethany Hospital in Shillong reopens after 40 days for services. The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today visited the Bethany Hospital Shillong to re-open the hospital.

Bethany Hospital which was closed after it’s Director and owner Dr. John L Sailo Ryntathiang succumbed to COVID-19 on April 15, about 48 hours after he was found positive to the virus, is open again on Saturday.

The hospital was re-opened in the presence of late Dr. John L. Sailo Rynthathiang’s wife and other family members, Chief Minister paid tribute to Dr. Sailo, the founder of Bethany Hospital Shillong and joined the family in prayers.

Sangma in a tweet said, “Joined the family, and staff of Bethany Hospital as it officially reopens. I thank the entire Bethany Hospital Team who responded to the pressure in a positive and cooperative manner. I also thank the network and the community that supported the Govt. & Bethany during the time.”