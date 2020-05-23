Sikkim Reports Its First Case of Covid-19; CM, SGDWA appeals people not to panic

Gangtok: Sikkim has reported its first positive case of Covid-19 today. This was officially confirmed by Director General-cum-Secretary Health, Dr. P.T. Bhutia in an emergency press conference this evening.

Dr. Bhutia informed that the patient who tested positive is a 25-year-old male from South Sikkim. He had travelled from New Delhi on 17th May 2020 in a private bus till Siliguri. He had then travelled by SNT bus through Melli Checkpost on the 19th of May, 2020. He was kept under one of the designated facility quarantine centre in South District. He informed that there were a total of 12 persons in the bus, which comprised of 3 people from South District, and 9 from West District.

The patient developed fever and chills on 21st of May and was immediately evacuated to the Covid-19 STNM Hospital on the morning of 22nd May. His sample was immediately tested on TrueNat Machine at STNM Hospital and it was reported positive. In order to further confirm, his sample was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri for RTPCR test. Today, at 3:30 pm, the report confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The DG-cum-Secretary further informed that the Department immediately started the process of contact tracing, and all the people who had travelled with him have been traced and contacted. He informed that all his co-passengers who travelled to Sikkim via Melli Checkpost are under facility quarantine. He informed that the bus driver has been contacted and will be tested immediately. All the co-passengers and three other persons under facility quarantine are also under supervision.

Dr. Bhutia further informed that the COVID-19 patient was initially symptomatic, but now even though he tested positive, he is stable and asymptomatic. He is currently admitted in the Isolation ward.

Commending the efforts and spirit of the people of Sikkim, state Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, “Although this is unfortunate, I assure everyone we will come out of this crisis. The said person was transported to the quarantine facility with minimum contact.

We have been preparing for any untoward incident are well equipped to handle the situation with trained professionals attending to the patients following every preventive measure and I pray for his speedy recovery. This is just a hurdle which we are fully prepared to handle and I urge the entire Sikkimese people to not panic and follow the safety guidelines like they have been and be more cautious and sensible. Together we will come out stronger.”

Meanwhile, the SGDWA (Sikkim Govt Doctors Welfare Association) had appealed to the people of Sikkim to remain calm and not to panic.

“We are very hopeful & let’s pray that the young patient who tested +ve will recover soon. There are many dedicated COVID warriors in new STNM hospital who will fight against this deadly virus risking the lives. Therefore in this hour, our COVID Warriors in the hospitals will need the support from all and not any kind of discouraging and discriminating behaviour towards the COVID Warriors and the Family Members of the COVID19 Patients. Let’s support the government of Sikkim and the system working hard to fight Covid19”, the Association said.

