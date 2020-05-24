Aaranyak’s concern on recent issues of coal mining and Oil exploration in biodiversity rich areas of Eastern Assam

Aaranyak, a premier NGO working in the field of research and conservation of biodiversity and environment protection in NE India, has expressed its views, in response to the raging issue highlighted by different media outlets regarding the approval being granted for open cast coal mining in Saleki Proposed Reserved Forest within DehingPatkai Elephant Reserve.

In a press release issued by the NGO, it has stated, “we would like to state that the open cast coal mining should be done away in a phased manner in eastern Assam by creating alternative livelihood opportunities for local people whose livelihood is dependent upon the on-going legal coal mining. While it acknowledges the need for extraction of coal for nation’s development, it urges user agencies and Ministry of Mining to explore other environment friendly technologies for future extraction of coal without affecting biodiversity rich areas. We are also of the view that non-renewable energy options like solar power should be widely promoted to reduce dependence on coal-fired power in the long run in the NE region.”

Aaranyak has also expressed its serious concern that while user agency like coal companies, do pay compensation to the forest department for the forest areas taken on lease for extraction of coal and the fund goes to CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority), no health insurance support is provided to local people living in areas surrounding coal mining sites even though impact of coal mining does affect their health to a great extent. Hence, Aaranyak demands that government and user agency should also take the responsibility of providing health insurance cover for people residing within 10km radius of such coal mining sites.

Aaranyak also urges the government to undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA) of on-going coal mining activities including people’s health and livelihood. Till the EIA report is finalised and follow up remedial measures are initiated; no fresh open cast coal mining project should be considered.

Furthermore, Aaranyak also raises few concerns on the proposed Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s drill in DibruSaikhowa National Park. Referring to a press statement issued by OIL few days back, Aaranyak mentions that the OIL proposes to use a new technology named as ‘Extended Reach Drill’ or ERD for exploring hydrocarbon reserves beneath the ground in DibruSaikhowa National Park. OIL further claims that while drilling will take place at an average distance of more than 1.5 km from the Park boundary with a target depth of 3.5-4 km below the surface. In this regard, Aaranyak as an environment conservation organisation demands an adequate explanation with supporting documentary evidence on the following points: