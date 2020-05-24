Arunachal Pradesh reported fresh COVID19 case

Arunachal Pradesh reported fresh COVID 19 positive case. Total state tally stands at 2.

As per reports, a student, who returned from Delhi on May 18, has tested positive for COVID19. Health officials said the student, who was kept in institutional quarantine and his swab sample taken on May 22, tested positive for COVID19 on Sunday.

Officials said the student came to Arunachal on a bus which had 33 other persons onboard.

Reports further suggest that the state and district level contact tracing team has already started to track down all those people who came in the bus along with the patient and interacted with him till now

The patient is asymptomatic and is under the observation of the medical team. This is the second case reported from the state and currently, the only active case in Arunachal.