Train carrying 1,600 migrants from Bihar leaves Dimapur

A special train carrying 1,600 migrant workers from Bihar has left for Motihari in East Champaran district from here, an official said on Sunday.

The train, the first one for migrant workers stranded in Nagaland, departed from the Dimapur railway station at 9 pm on Saturday, he said.

Most of those on the train are auto-rickshaw drivers, the official added.

The Nagaland government paid for their tickets, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dimapur Lovitoly Sema said.

Officials said 15 buses from Kohima district ferried 339 migrant workers to the Dimapur District Sports Complex, while five buses from Mokokchung district reached there with 158 workers.

The district medical team conducted thermal screening of the migrant workers there, they said.

Officials of the district administration verified their documents after which they were issued train tickets, officials said.

The migrants were also provided food packets and water bottles, they added.