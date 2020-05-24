Water level of River Siang rises; DA issues advisory

NET News Desk

Due to torrential rainfall, the water level of the Siang river has increased and recorded on Saturday as 150.44m which is below the danger mark i.e. 153.96m. There has been a heavy downpour in the hilly areas, due to which major tributaries of the Siang River are likely to be flooded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh issued an advisory and directed all officers concerned to be on alert and take necessary measures to deal with the situation. Dr. Singh, who is also Authority of the District Disaster Management, has instructed the concerned officers to keep a watchful eye and guide the people and asked the health department to keep available lifesaving medicines in store.

“According to the weather forecast, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over East Siang district but there is no reason to panic,” stated DC Dr. Singh.

However, people living in low laying areas (Both left and right banks) like Jarku, Paglek, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer etc must be on alert and adopt safety measures. She cautioned the general public to refrain from venturing into the mighty Siang River for fishing, swimming and other activities to avoid any eventualities. Further, people living in low lying areas (both right bank and left bank) nearby Siang River are advised to remain alert.

The district administration has also cautioned the people not venture into Siang and peripheral areas to collect driftwood such as logs, trees, bamboos, uprooted vegetative materials brought by the river from upstream and park along both the banks of the river shall not be lifted and left untouched at the site itself so as to serve as a natural flood control mechanism, in default, necessary action would be taken under section 188 IPC and under other relevant provision of law, against the violators, the order read.