Arunachal CM extends Eid Greetings

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today conveyed his “warm greetings” to the Muslim community of the world celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill,” said the CM.

“It is also a time to give thanks for the spiritual growth and the blessings received throughout the holy month”.

Khandu further added that cultural diversity has been one of the greatest strengths and sources of pride for India. The Chief Minister appealed for upholding the spirit of Eid while spreading the message of universal peace, forgiveness and unity in the world.