How premium healthcare on No Cost EMIs is just a few clicks away

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a Digital Health EMI Network Card that allows customers to convert hefty medical bills into pocket-friendly EMIs. Having an instant activation feature, existing Bajaj Finserv customers can apply for the card online and get it now. The 100% online application demands zero documentation/paperwork, and does not require customers to visit a branch in person.

The application process is simplified to a couple of clicks and gives customers access to a pre-approved limit of up to Rs.4 lakh. With the card in hand, customers can access over 800+ premium healthcare services at over 5,500 lifecare partners spread across more than 1,000 cities in India and pay for treatments and services in a maximum of 24 easy EMIs.

Read on to know how to get premium healthcare on No Cost EMIs in under 5 minutes.

Steps to get a Digital Health EMI Network Card

Online mode: This is available to existing Bajaj Finserv customers and offers instant digital activation. Here are these steps to follow.

Apply online and enter the mobile number registered with Bajaj Finserv

Enter the OTP sent for verification

View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer displayed

Pay a one-time fee of Rs.707

Access the instantly-activated card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App

Offline mode : Existing and new customers can also get a Digital Health EMI Network Card through a partner store, hospital, clinic, or medical centre. For instance, if a patient is availing treatment at Apollo Hospitals or Ruby Hall Clinic, s/he can avail a health EMI card there directly.

Here are the key benefits one gets on signing up for the card.

Get credit of up to Rs.4 lakh for hefty healthcare fees

On applying online, customers get access to healthcare EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh. This is a pre-approved limit, up to 4 times larger than that offered on a regular EMI Network Card. Customers can use this limit to address healthcare, for instance, to undergo a cardiac surgery or even to purchase medicines and undergo diagnostic tests to remain in the pink of health.

Split medical costs with a flexible, 24-month tenor

Quality healthcare services tend to run into lakhs of rupees and to remove hurdles to accessing them, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment options. Customers get a tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months over which they can split the cost of the medical bill. For instance, an angioplasty costing Rs.1.20 lakh can be financed through 24 EMIs of about just Rs.5,000.

Convert 800+ treatments into easy EMIs

Digital EMI Network Card holders can visit any of the 5,500+ healthcare institutions in Bajaj Finserv’s partner network to avail healthcare on EMIs. This network includes renowned names such as Apollo Hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manipal Hospitals and Dr Batra’s. It also extends to diagnostic care centres, hair restoration clinics, slimming and wellness centres, dental care clinics, and more. Through this wide partner network, customers can avail treatments ranging from general and cardiac surgery to maternity care, cosmetic treatments, and hair treatments.

Obtain discounts and pay family bills too

Digital Health EMI Network Card customers benefit from a range of limited-period offers that bring down healthcare fees, and are visible on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. Some of the discounts being offered at present include:

40% off on Truweight immunity fight back packages till 30/09/2020

30% off on medicine purchases, alongside a 10% cashback, at medlife.com with the code BAJAJ30, till 31/12/2020

Customers can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to pay for medical treatments for their parents, sibling, spouse, child as well. Customers also get a free personal accidental insurance of Rs.1 lakh for 1 year upon availing the card.

The Digital Health EMI Network Card truly gives customers one less thing to worry about. Customers can get it now, online, in just 5 minutes. New customers can check their pre-approved offer to get access to No Cost EMI financing in moments.