NYK organizes poster and wall writing campaign Distributes face masks

In an effort to fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) volunteers and NDRF trained volunteers of East Siang district organized mass awareness poster and wall painting campaign on Saturday in the Pasighat township.

The campaign was initiated with a mission to sensitize the people to appreciate the healthcare, police and frontline warriors for their dedication, skills and abilities during this troubled time. NYK volunteers also distributed 550 face masks to the needy, maintaining social distancing during the campaign.

NYK District Coordinator, Tapun Taki during the campaign stated that “while most of us are being told to stay home and to maintain social distancing, our warriors are delivering their precious service in the front line putting their own life and families at risk, taking care of the people state. NYK would always be ready to extend all possible help and cooperation to the responders, in these time of uncertainty,” he added.