Addressing Forest Degradation in Assam

Forests and energy are intricately linked and play a critical role in climate change (Bull 2018). As per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), deforestation and land use change accounts for about 15 – 17 per cent of the global carbon emissions (IPCC 2007). Globally, nearly 2 billion people depend on fuelwood for primary energy needs like cooking and heating (UN, 2017). The demand for fuelwood has been extensively cited as rendering forest degradation in many parts of the world, including India. In India, fuelwood extraction for domestic and commercial use in rural and semi urban areas contributes to about 93 per cent of GHG emissions from the forestry sector, as per a study by the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI, 2018). Therefore, addressing this driver of forest change will be necessary for India to achieve one of its climate targets of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tCO2e from additional forest and tree cover until 2030.

Challenges with Fuel-wood Use

The Forest Survey of India Report 2019 although shows an overall forest cover increase, nevertheless point towards forest degradation. To tackle the challenge of unsustainable fuelwood extraction as a major driver of forest degradation and health hazards, the Government of India has been making significant efforts to reduce fuelwood consumption. India’s draft Forest Policy 2018 mentions that in order to cater to the needs of the rural population and forest dependent communities for fuelwood and small timber, afforestation with suitable species should be intensified. Moreover, it also mentions that efforts to promote alternative sources of energy like LPG, etc. should be promoted to reduce the rural population’s dependency on forests. Emphasis on phrases such as Wood Is Good, Grow more wood- use more wood in the document serves to reiterate the need to replace more carbon intensive materials with wood which also locks carbon for several years.

The second hazard of fuelwood relates to health. Inefficient burning of fuelwood in homes and the resultant smoke adversely affects the health of women and children causing respiratory diseases and disorders. Globally, 3.8 million premature deaths happen due to smoke from fires and stoves. In India, schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims to provide free LPG connections to the below poverty line households to reduce their dependence on solid biomass for cooking and other non-renewable energy sources. As a result, the dependence on fuelwood has decreased from 294.28 kg/capita/year in 2011 to 278.21 kg/capita/year in 2019 which is a reduction of 5.46 per cent (ISFR 2019).

About Forest NAMA Project

Internationally, there is an increasing focus on a promising instrument called the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) in the form of policies, projects and schemes to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in the developing countries.

State Forest Department of Assam jointly with Assam Energy Development Agency (AEDA) and Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association (ABITA) and supported by GIZ, India and TERI is implementing India’s first Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action (NAMA) in the forestry sector on Reducing Forest Degradation in Assam by Addressing Unsustainable Extraction of Fuelwood. The pilot implementation began in November 2018 and ends in March 2021. The overall aim is to ensure the reduction in dependence on forests for fuelwood and adoption and sustained use of fuelwood saving technologies such as improved cookstoves, LPG and biogas.

As per Government of India’s census of 2011, 72 per cent households, amounting to 4.6 million people of Assam are dependent on fuelwood. Studies carried out under the project bring out that the level of penetration and usage of cleaner fuels is minimal in Fringe Forest Villages and in Tea-Garden Estates, Assam has over 800 tea estate and more than 500 forest villages. The target group for the project includes forest and forest fringe village households and the tea estate labourers dependent on fuelwood. The project complements some of the strategies mentioned in the State Action Plan on Climate Change of Assam such as reducing forest degradation and deforestation; improving carbon sequestering capacities of forests and promoting alternate sources of energy for wood substitution as fuel among others.

Under the Project, the preliminary survey was conducted with 1501 households (HH)in Tea Estates(TE), Forest villages (FV) and forest fringe villages (FFV) in six forest divisions of Assam to understand the demand and supply of fuelwood. The Survey brought out that 85 per cent of HHs depending on fuelwood to meet their energy demands for various activities such as cooking, seasonal heating of water and drying of clothes. A typical Household in the tea estates consumes 15-20 kgs of fuelwood. While 75 per cent of the households use traditional potter cooker stoves with one burner for cooking, only about 25 per cent use LPG. The LPG is used in tandem with the fuelwood whereby the use of LPG cook stove is less due to the cost and refill barriers. The Survey also revealed that across all six divisions, forests are the primary source for obtaining fuelwood by 85-90 per cent HHs in all the 3 strata (TE, FFV, FV). Further, nearly 50 per cent HHs purchase fuelwood from the open market in order to meet their extra energy needs.

Within the Sonitpur district of Assam, Arun Tea Estate was chosen for NAMA pilot implementation primarily due to the proactiveness of the Tea Estate Management in reducing forest degradation and to address the drudgery of women labourers. Every household in this tea estate is provided with 270kg (228 cft) fuelwood per year by the tea estate which more often than not the management is unable to provide and deemed as insufficient by HHs (based on the interviews with Tea estate management and ABITA).

As the primary project intervention, improved cook stoves are constructed and installed for the communities. The improved chullah is a cookstove where two items can be prepared simultaneously with only one fire. Through the installation of a chimney, a feature absent in traditional chulhas, the exposure to smoke is drastically reduced.

Achievements and Experiences

Introduction and use of improved cook stoves have led to the reduction of fuelwood use between 20-50 per cent. Apart from ensuring a clean and safe cooking environment, it has also reduced drudgery among women who earlier had to spend hours collecting fuelwood in forests. This has enabled them to spend more time with their families and diversify economic opportunities.

During the course of monitoring visits, communities have shared their experiences of improved cookstoves in their daily lives. In one such instance, Meera, a mother of two young sons expressed her comfort with the improved chullah and her LPG connection. She has been able to save 50 per cent of fuelwood and with 2 burners, the cooking time is also significantly reduced. This has allowed her more time to spend with her family also because the need for venturing out in the forests for collecting fuelwood has gone down. Since LPG is expensive, its usage is reserved for certain occasions and gatherings.

In another instance, Radha with her family of nine members finds the fuelwood provided by the tea estate as insufficient. With improved cookstoves, she could reduce the use of fuelwood by around 30 per cent and feels safer to be not exposed to smoke.

Our interactions with community members reveal that villagers have not altogether abandoned the traditional chullah which is still used for preparing local delicacies, prepare fodder and heating water as it can bear more weight. As the beneficiaries interact with other communities, further awareness and benefits of improved cookstoves are shared.

In the Arun Tea Estate so far, around 550 improved cookstoves and 500 LPG connections have been constructed and installed.

The Pilot implementation of the project is showing the impact of unsustainable extraction of fuelwood on the nearby forests. The approach of installing Sukhad model of the improved cook stove will be replicated and upscaled in 4 districts of Kachar, Sonitpur, Nagaon and Dibrugarh with the help of Assam Forest Department and Assam Energy Development Agency. A decision support tool has been developed for the aforementioned departments to take an informed investment decision of the type of alternate cleaner energy that can be deployed based on the availability of fuelwood, the economics involved in the deployment and the kind of impact expected on the nearby forests.

To meet India’s ambitious targets in forestry sector including those in Forest Landscape Restoration, the Indian government would have to address unsustainable fuelwood extraction which has emerged as the foremost driver of forest change in the country for example by providing cleaner cooking technology options like LPG or intermittent solutions like Improved Cook Stoves to the forest dependent and rural communities.

Kundan Burnwal and Vijeta Rattaniwork with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) India on issues of environment and climate change.