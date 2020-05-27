Kuki Students’ Organisation walks the talk!

T S Haokip

The initiatives, taken by CSOs in the cities outside North-east, to assist stranded individuals to return home and those of the region to assist the Government in the effective implementation of quarantine process are the standout stories that reaffirm the much-needed belief and resolution that ‘Coronavirus can take the lives of human but we should not let it take humanity out of our lives.’

One such is the initiative taken by Kuki Students’ Organisation through its units in the region and different cities outside the North East. According to Seiminthang Haokip, Info Secy. KSO Delhi, ‘We in collaboration with InSIDE – North East, sponsored by Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) has distributed food items on the 23rd and again on the 25th of May, 2020 at the Railway Station, Delhi to all those heading home irrespective of the community they belong to. A total of 1200 individuals were provided with food items, masks, and water. We also acknowledge the help received from the volunteers of Manipur Naga Forum Delhi for COVID19 MNFDC, for making the initiative a grand success.’

While KSO Mumbai and KSO Chennai epitomized the Good Shepherd by assisting concerned authorities in finalizing the list of stranded individuals by personally contacting and guiding all the stranded individuals from a week before the journey of the Shramik Train till their arrival in Jiribam, Manipur, the KSO Bangalore in collaboration with InSIDE-North East has distributed food items like dry fruits, water, etc. to more than 2000 passengers heading home from Bangalore under a project called ‘Smile’ (Mercy Mission).

Mr. Khaiminlen Dougel, Info, and Publicity Secretary, KSO Ghqtr expressed his gratitude to all the units for their untiring efforts and sacrifices so much so that they have even sacrificed their personal obligations at home for the sake of the society. He added, ‘it is this exact effort, of helping people when they are in need, which defines the ethos we stood for since the inception of KSO. All KSO units both in and outside Manipur have done tremendous work from providing food grains to the weaker section of the society to collection and dissemination of Data and most importantly assisting Govt in the successful arrangement of bringing back stranded individuals outside the region. The KSO volunteers e.g in Churachandpur have volunteered to stay in Quarantine centers for the 14 days displaying true characteristics of the organisation’s motto; to learn, unite and serve.’

There are many other stories of the KSO and other CSOs contributing their selfless services in this fight against Coronavirus. While the State Governments with the co-operation of concerned authorities have taken painstaking efforts for the successful arrangement of the return of stranded brethren outside the region by arranging Special Shramik Trains, the role of the CSOs and individuals both in and outside the region have been tremendous. We can only hope and pray that this partnership of the Government, CSOs and individuals continue in the coming days as we are well-aware that this will be a long drawn battle. The fight is far from over, but together we can. And we shall overcome, someday. Together!