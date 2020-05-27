Meghalaya reports five new COVID-19 positive case

NET News Desk

Meghalaya reports another five more active case of COVID 19. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at seven. In a tweet, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed last night that the newly confirmed five case were people who recently came from Delhi-Haryana and they are at Corona Care Center, Shillong and they are asymptomatic.

Five more people who came recently from Delhi-Haryana have been tested positive for COVID19. They are at Corona Care Centre, Shillong and asymptomatic. Total active cases in the state as of now is 7 (2+5). — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 26, 2020

Few days back two cases were reported in Garo Hills who came back to Meghalaya from Tamil Nadu.

With the new addition, the total number of people who have tested positive now of COVID-19 stands at 22 with one dead, seven active and 14 recovered