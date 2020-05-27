Sikkim: SKM completes one year in office

The Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang a.k.a P.S. Golay’s party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), completed one year in office.

The CM took to social media to convey his regards to the people of Sikkim, in his message he said the following:

As we complete one year in office, I take this opportunity to thank the people of Sikkim for their mandate, preferring change and new possibilities. The responsibility entrusted on us has encouraged and inspired us to provide our people with the best they deserve with transparency being the hallmark.

I also like to thank the Hon’ble Governor, Chief Secretary, DGP, ACS, heads of the line departments, all the employees including peons, safaikarmacharis for their contribution in smooth functioning of the government even during the times of pandemic.

Our government is people and youth-centric and I like to inform everyone that our doors are always open for Sikkim and its people. The journey has been challenging as well as satisfying with some systematic changes and fine-tuning. We have been able to serve the people with utmost sincerity and dedication and will continue to nurture the seed of overall development.

Today along with the World, Sikkim faces the biggest challenge to date in the form of Coronavirus or COVID-19.

We were very successful in keeping the virus at bay for the longest period but, unfortunately, it sneaked in. I like to remind and reassure our people that they need not panic. We are well equipped and ready to tackle the situation and appeal to everyone to stay calm and be empathetic towards each other. Sikkimese people are known for our hospitality and I request everyone to put it in action and not stigmatize our brothers and sisters who have just returned home at this moment. Our fight is against the infection not the infected.

A special mention to our front line warriors whose effort are not only commendable but are solely responsible for keeping Sikkim safe. I urge everyone to stay calm and follow the safety protocols and be co-operative with our frontline warriors.

The future holds immense possibilities and slowly but surely we aim to fulfil our promises made to the people. Our government will leave no stone unturned for the safety and well-being of Sikkim and its people. I assure you that together we can emerge victoriously and set an example for the world.

Let us do this for our Motherland! Jai Hind! Jai Sikkim!

Governor Ganga Prasad extended his warm greetings to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today on the completion of one year of the Government.

P.S. Golay was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Sikkim on May 27, 2019. His party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), had beaten the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and dethroned Pawan Kumar Chamling, the longest-serving Chief Minister of the country, by a slender majority of two seats in the recently concluded Sikkim Assembly elections.