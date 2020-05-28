Arunachal Pradesh: Domestic flight service resumed

NET News Desk

After nationwide lockdown, the first flight ATR-72 (Alliance Airlines) landed at Pasighat Airport this morning at 9.30 am via Kolkata-Guwahati-Tezpur, boarding two airlines staff and two passengers. It is to mention here that earlier the last flight had left Pasighat on 23 rd March last this year.

DC Dr. Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh were present at the airport to ensure that

SOPs are maintained by the officers and security personnel on duty. Speaking to media, DC

Singh informed that details of the passengers were duly recorded and screened on arrival and later they were sent for quarantine. No relative or friend of the passengers were allowed to visit the airport area.

SP Singh informed that newly issued SOP by the civil aviation ministry for security was

followed strictly. Security personnel checked both the passengers without touching their body and luggage. Deployed security personnel were provided sanitizers, head shields and gloves and those who were near to the passengers were given PPE as safety measure.