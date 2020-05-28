Arunachal Pradesh: Security forces recover huge cache of arms and ammunition

NET News Desk

In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the joint-operation by the security forces was carried out based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of armed NSCN (IM) cadres.

During the raid, an AK-56 rifle with three magazines and 115 live rounds of ammunition, one.22 pistol with a magazine, three live rounds of ammunition, one under-barrel grenade launcher, one hand grenade, one kg of explosives and other war-like stores were nabbed.

The recovered items have been handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation.