Borang inspects Covid-19 Control Room

NET News Desk

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq) Tatdo Borang on Tuesday inspected Covid-19 Control Room (CCR), set up in the DC’s office, Pasighat. The ADC held a brief discussion functioning of CCR with the officers and staff on duty and went through the complaint/enquiry register and said that the administration is keeping an eye on the spread of probable coronavirus. He further went on to add that proactive measures are being taken to control the situation for better and safe East Siang district. Borang asked to provide all kind of information/assistance to the people required.

The ADC also informed that the administration under the leadership of the Deputy

Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh is keeping a track on samples being sent for testing to ICMR.

All reports are coming negative till date. Interstate border has been sealed. However,

returnees are being screened at Ruksin check gate and sent to zone-wise (Red, orange and

green) quarantine directly with police escorts. SOPs framed by the government are being

maintained strictly at all levels.

After the swab test, persons are being segregated ensuring that they do not come in contact with other persons whose results/tests are awaited. Facility and paid quarantine centers have also adequate provision of masks, sanitizers, water, soap and other toiletries and quality food prepared centrally at mid-day-meal kitchen are given to the quarantined persons. After confirmation of Covid-19 negative, all discharged persons are being sent for further fourteen days home quarantine.

Meanwhile, DC Dr. Kinny Singh issuing a public notice informed that Flight Service at

Pasighat airport is going to resume from 28 May (Thursday), 2020 onwards and will land at

Pasighat airport at 9.30 am.