NPCC demands Governor’s intervention over the COVID-19 situation in Nagaland

NET News Desk

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday demanded the Governor to step in to salvage the COVID-19 situation in the state by ‘dismissing the incompetent and callous government’ which it referred to as ‘only interested in clinging on to power at whatever cost.’

In a Press Release issued by the Communication Department, the NPCC has alleged negligence on the part of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in handing the COVID19 situation in the state.

“The increase of COVID-19 +ve cases in Nagaland is not surprising as most of the recent returnees were from Chennai which is one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country. However, the sheer criminal negligence of the state govt has once again been exposed when 169 returnees were sent back to Tuensang after just 3 days of institutional quarantine at Kohima wherein the govt violated its own 14 days institutional quarantine rule. Shockingly, one returnee who was among 169 passengers packed off from Kohima without waiting for test results was declared positive only after reaching Tuensang,” stated the release.

The NPCC called out the ruling party for “displaying extreme callousness in handling returnees from other districts by fudging quarantine rules according to its convenience while abdicating its responsibility towards the people of Nagaland.”

“Its eagerness to be held hostage by the diktats of some civil society organisations and local bodies has sliced opened the wounds of discrimination and imbalanced share of development that is visible all over the state,” the Nagaland Congress said.

NPCC further stated, “It is a great misfortune for Nagaland that we are witnessing the state government in a state of total panic after repeatedly assuring us that they are well prepared during the initials days of lockdown. The rot in the government runs deep and this will only aggravate the lives of the citizens during this pandemic. By its actions, the govt seems more concerned about saving its political face rather than save the people of Nagaland.”