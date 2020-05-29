Khandu chairs third cabinet meet to review COVID-19 preparedness

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the third Cabinet of the month to review the preparedness and mitigation plan for COVID-19 pandemic.

After a threadbare discussion, the cabinet viewed that in order to mitigate the backlog of sample testing, the decision was made to outsource testing. Considering that the situation will be prolonged, the Cabinet decided to procure adequate consumables especially PPE Kits and VTM and procurement of 10 quottro and 4 duo Truenet machines for ramping up testing facilities. It was further decided to equip critical entry gates with in situ testing especially for drivers of essential item vehicles.

Reiterating the need to increase health professionals especially doctors and nurses for core medical field duties, the cabinet approved to engage retired health professionals on contractual basis.

In order to facelift the health sector, the cabinet approved for upgradation of 18 District Hospitals and new hospitals for the new districts for an estimated cost of Rs 365.00 Crore to be funded by various funding windows of Govt of India with an execution timeline of 24 months. These projects shall be driven by an Empowered Committee headed by Commissioner, Planning & Investment with Chief Engineer, Planning and Dy Director, Health as members and concerned executing Departmental Secretaries as Special Invitee.

Appreciating the self-sufficiency plan of basic needs, after detailed deliberations, the Cabinet approved the proposal for the development of 2000 Nutritional kitchen garden per Legislative constituency.

The Cabinet further decided for development of agriculture farm cluster per Legislative constituency with the minor amendment to keep the minimum of 5 Ha land parcel instead of 25 Ha. The concerned MLAs and Deputy Commissioners of the districts will make the details of the project.