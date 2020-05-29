Tawang MLA inaugurates sales counter of Agriculture produce

NET News Desk

To encourage local farmers to grow more vegetables and to provide them with regular market Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, today inaugurated a sales counter of Agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) under the Department Of Agriculture Tawang near DC office Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Sang Phuntsok SP Tawang, B.Kamduk, DAO Tawang, Lobsang Zimba and other officers were present during the inauguration. APMC, Tawang has been very active in procuring locally available vegetables from the farmer’s field and selling the same at government approved rates during the lockdown periods.

MLA Tashi, appreciated APMC and the agriculture department for its contribution during lockdown for providing fresh organic vegetables to the denizens of Tawang, and further suggested to continue this activity in a sustainable manner.

Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman APMC, Phuntsok opined for diversified activities like selling of seedlings of ornamental plants, fruit plants, vegetable seeds etc through this newly opened sales counter of APMC for the greater interest of the farming community.

APMC Tawang has so far sold 145.75 quintals of vegetables and potatoes and received an amount of Rs 2.56 lakh on investment of Rs 2.22 lakh.