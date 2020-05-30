Sainik School conducts online Admission amidst lockdown

In an effort to avoid the delay for the new academic year the Sainik School (Niglok), the administration led by the Principal Major Rajesh Singh has conducted the online admission process of the fresh candidates.

According to Principal Singh, keeping the career interest of the students and concern of the parents, the school successfully executed the flawless online admission for the session 2020-21.

“The school administration always kept in mind the welfare of the boys who have already taken TCs and parents who were ready to get their children admitted in Sainik School,” Singh said. He further informed that the School also liaised with the bank authorities as a part of the online admission and made it as comfortable as possible for parents not only from far flung places within the state but also for parents from other states.

Finally, the parents were happy and the students were excited about being enrolled. The School has struck with the right cord at the right time, asserted Major Singh. He appreciated the collaborative endeavour of his entire staff members, parents and the various agencies involved in the process of online admissions who have contributed to make the feat a success.